New Telkwa principal appointed

Bulkley Valley School District 54 announced the appointment of Barbara Turney to the position of principal for Telkwa Elementary School commencing August 1, 2018.

For the past five years Turney has been the vice-principal of Muheim Memorial Elementary. Turney holds a Bachelor of Education from the University of Victoria. Turney has been involved in numerous district initiatives and has recently completed her Masters of Educational Leadership through the University of Victoria.

Turney has more than 20 years of teaching experience, including four years teaching in the Northwest Territories. The district said in a release Turney brings a wide range of experience as an exemplary educator and the school district looks forward to working with Turney in her new position as principal.