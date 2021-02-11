New grant program for professional artists

B.C. Art Council’s new program aims to help artists remain resilient during the pandemic.

Artists of all disciplines; dance, visual arts, writers, actors and other artists are eligible to apply for a grant of up to $12,000 to help find new and innovative ways to keep creating through COVID-19.

“We’re building on our support for arts and culture in British Columbia by helping artists adapt their work, ensuring our province has a strong creative industry to enjoy when the pandemic is over,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

Many artists have either been unable to work or have worked less due to venues being closed, events cancelled and when there is work, audience sizes have been restricted.

“The B.C. government is creating a new $500,000 pivot for individuals program through the BC Arts Council to help professional artists, cultural workers and arts administrators adapt to these challenges,” a press release reads.

“Artists can apply for a grant for things such as modifying a dance piece for a smaller audience or learning new skills, such as video editing,” the release continues.

Artists are also able to apply for professional development or training.

Applications are open until Feb. 16, with the BC Arts Council awarding the grants in the spring.

READ MORE: Smithers first Multicultural Event