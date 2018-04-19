New exhibit traces spread of deadly Spanish Flu to Smithers

Bulkley Valley Museum’s new exhibit traces the path of the virus to Smithers in 1918.

One hundred years ago a deadly virus swept across a world already suffering from the losses and devastation of the First World War.

This virus known as the Spanish flu eventually spread to every corner of the Earth, infecting over 500 million people.

The Bulkley Valley Museum’s new exhibit, INFLUENZA: The Spanish Flu in Smithers, traces the path of the virus to Smithers in 1918. At that time Smithers was a relatively small community with no doctor or hospital of its own. The closest medical practitioner was Dr. Horace Wrinch based out of Hazelton.

Using articles from the Smithers Interior News and Omineca Herald newspapers, the exhibit examines the impact of the virus in our community, including the push for a permanent doctor and hospital in the aftermath of the epidemic.

The exhibit also features never before displayed medical artifacts from the Museum’s collection.

The new exhibit is on now at the Bulkley Valley Museum. The Museum is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays 12-4 p.m.

–Submitted by the Bulkley Valley Museum.