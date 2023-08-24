Fireweed near the Blunt in Smithers. (Jim Pojar photo)

Fireweed near the Blunt in Smithers. (Jim Pojar photo)

Nature Nut

Fireweed doing well

While it is mostly past its best down in the valley bottom, fireweed is in superb condition up in the subalpine meadows and upper cutblocks. It seems healthier and more brilliantly coloured than it usually is which makes us wonder if it has something to do with the weather we have been experiencing.

Fireweed likes open spaces and tends to dominate open meadows, roadsides, cut blocks after logging, especially in areas that have been burned. All these habitats have one thing in common – they are open and get lots of sun.

While it is tempting to think that the seeds of fireweed are stimulated by fire like the seeds of lodgepole pine are, that is not the case with fireweed. The plants ‘come back’ primarily from rhizomes that have waited patiently underneath the ground until the overtopping vegetation is removed, and the sun can reach the ground. It also colonizes open areas via its hairy, wind-blown seeds.

Fireweed likes sun, but not excessive heat. Also, it cannot tolerate prolonged drought and so it is found more commonly in northern areas. Perhaps fireweed is doing so well in the subalpine this year in the warmed-up soils as it soaks up the abundant sunshine we have been getting.

Fireweed was and is traditionally an important plant for Indigenous people. When very young the shoots can be eaten by pulling them through the teeth to extract the soft inner tissues. They were much sought after for their fresh, juiciness after a long winter of subsisting on dried foods.

It does not take long for the stems to become quite fibrous and too tough to eat, but the fibres of mature plants were twisted into a twine used for making fishing nets. The fluffy seeds were also used as padding in the bottom of baby carriers and as stuffing for pillows and bedding. The flowers produce lots of nectar which bees use to make great honey.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Terrace Art Gallery’s Artists in the Park event draws crowds at 2023 Riverboat Days

Just Posted

Persistent flames leapt out of the rubble of what was once Prince George's most popular Greek restaurant, after the long abandoned building exploded at about 7 a.m. Aug. 22. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Morning blast destroys abandoned Prince George restaurant

Terrace Cricket Club’s Punjab Panthers Coach Soma Raviendran, Terrace Cricket Club President Kam Siemens, and Punjab Panthers Coach Sukhjinder Singh at the Gurdwara Skeena Valley Guru Nanak Brotherhood in Terrace on Aug. 20. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace Cricket Club secures dedicated pitch after five-year pursuit

Participants of the Intro to Cricket event gather on Aug. 6, during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days festival, taking part in a community effort to learn and promote the basics of cricket in the region. (Contributed photo)
Terrace celebrates cricket with inaugural event at 2023 Riverboat Days festival

The Invasive Species Council of BC sent ambassadors to Smithers to teach people about the importance of spreading invasive species. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
B.C. Invasive Species Council visits Bulkley Valley in education push