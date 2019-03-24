Nasty undertones presented in a calm manner

Brenda compares U.S. vs Canadian politics, and bids adieu to Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen.

Brenda Mallory

I’ve had it! Not completely, but close.

I am having political news fatigue. How much negativity can be held in an old brain like mine? I know for a fact that every time I hear Trump’s presence in my little house my blood pressure must rise.

Bragging, lying and generally dishing out hatred for us to digest. Hatred against “others” no matter who they are as long as his entrenched base follows in lock-step.

A diet of this nonsense must affect my health.

Now, just for my evening entertainment I can listen to the scandal in our own government. Misunderstanding? Lack of trust? On and on the excuses seep into my space. Once more I know my mood is affected.

I have been listening to the pundits who present their point of view knowing full well that I will have to pick sides. Is that how news should be for all of us?

I do have to admit when a scandal hits our government there can be the nasty undertones, but for some reason views are presented in a calm manner. I am hopeful that we don’t feel the need to surpass the 9,000 or so lies told by Trump.

When I knew fatigue had taken over my mood I felt sure that when the time came in October for me to vote I could cast my ballot for Nathan Cullen. The epitome of integrity in government. I knew he had a grasp of the ethical need in government. No matter how you voted, you could be well assured that Nathan had the best interest of this region in his heart. Just about now I feel a couple negative vibes coming from someone out there in news land who wants to say something negative about our MP. Too late, he has already surpassed the expectations of many.

Sadly, Nathan has decided to not run in the next election. I will suffer through that news. I can wait to see who runs in this area. Anyone who steps up to the plate to run in an election should be respected for their choice. As it stands for me I will make some effort to avoid so much political news.

Before I leave you today I would like to thank Nathan Cullen for all he has done for this area. Good luck to him and his family.

I hope you are not angered by my comments. If you are, don’t tell me about it. I am avoiding the negative for now.

You can call 250-846-5095 or email to mallory@bulkley.net.

