Mother’s Day music and minding the mucky

Brenda has some great local music to share with mom, and reminds what not to share at ‘Telkwa Mall.’

I have my routines. Don’t you?

Every morning I wake up early so I can talk to my old cat and listen to CBC on the radio. Relaxing is what the cat and I say. The other morning I had done my routine, fell back to sleep and woke up to Mark Perry singing about the Mountain Bluebirds. Of course he was not in my house but I enjoyed the song. I am told that the song is on Mark’s new album titled Right Here.

With Mother’s Day on the horizon maybe a copy of this CD would be a nice thing. Copies can be found at Mountain Eagle Books. David Walford told me if you want to download the music you can buy the key thing from Mountain Eagle Books. I have absolutely no idea what I am talking about but maybe you do.

While I am mentioning Mountain Eagle Books, I would like to tell you that on May 10 they will celebrate their 30th year. They will be open all day and celebrate more in the evening. Music and appies — or did he say nappies? Either way it should be a fine event.

For many years a lot of interesting people have gathered there in friendly conversation. If you are alone you are included just like you have been invited for coffee. I remember talking to a worker from far away who told me his visit to the bookstore made it feel like home. What could be better than that?

One more thing to discuss this week is the new recycle set-up and the transfer station (Telkwa Mall). There are the containers that take plastic, cardboard, glass, etc. There is a good brochure they will give you to show you how things are done. The workers there are most helpful. When you take recycle items there make sure there is no mucky on anything. Mucky could contaminate the process.

You can look it up on your computer at Recycle BC. We can all do our bit.

Lakes are open, loons are calling. I was told today about a big flock of snow geese at Tyhee Lake. Missed those.

Thanks again for your input and topic suggestions. Those come to 250-846-5095. Email notes come to mallory@bulkley.net.