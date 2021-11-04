Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky have been reported missing. (RCMP handout)

Missing Surrey newlyweds have been located and are safe: RCMP

Police said they have confirmed the well-being of a young couple

A Surrey couple that have been missing since Halloween have been located and are safe.

Newlyweds Matthew and Janaye Sawatzky were reported missing on Oct. 31. On Nov. 4, police said they have contacted the couple and confirmed they are safe.

“Surrey RCMP would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance in locating the couple,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “We received numerous tips, which ultimately lead police to the couple and allowed officers to confirm their well-being.”

Previous story
An extraordinary woman: Barb Walker’s fascinating journey
Next story
Castle-Bulkley Valley Home Centre wins national award

Just Posted

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Castle Bulkley Valley Home Centre in Telkwa wins national award. (Submitted photo)
Castle-Bulkley Valley Home Centre wins national award

Project partners of the Connected Coast project aboard the CanPac Valour vessel in the Campbell River harbour on Oct. 29, 2021. (Supplied photo)
$45.4 million CityWest Connected Coast project breaks ground

RDBN
RDBN hires new First Nations liaison