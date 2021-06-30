Midsummer Music Festival goes mobile

Live music will be presented on a trailer winding through the streets of Smithers

Bringing the music to you this year for Midsummer Music Festival. (Andrew Hudson photo)

The Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society (BVFMS) is bringing Smithers Midsummer Music Festival to your neighbourhood this year.

On Saturday, July 3, there will be a one-trailer parade down Main Street and then along a planned route, through the streets of Smithers, from noon to 4 p.m.

BVFMS will also be live streaming the event from their Facebook page.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Horn, The Infirmary, Theresa Michelle Mohr, and Elijah Quinn, as they come through the streets.

“This is a mobile stage which will travel to most of the residential area in Smithers,” said Sara Pittman, one of the committee members helping to organize the event.

“Since we are not yet able to gather in large groups, we will bring the music to you! You are welcome to cycle or walk along,” Pittman said.

“Bring out your lawn chairs and enjoy the mobile music.”

The parade will culminate at Heritage Park, where the Marshal Boucher Memorial Award will be presented to the 2021 recipients.

“Those watching the livestream will be treated to a video compilation of Marshal Boucher’s former bandmates and friends performing a tribute song to Boucher, written by Alex Loschberger.

