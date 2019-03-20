Lorraine Doiron

Meet the Raine Hamilton Trio before the concert

BV Concert Association and CICK FM hosting mini concert ahead of Smithers Della Herman performance.

Setting the record straight: I made a mistake last week saying I was on my way to Osoyoos. I actually reached Osoyoos Feb. 24 and am well into my next goal of walking to Salmo, 339,240 steps. Next will be Yahk, once there I will start walking along the border towards my goal of the other side of Canada.

Samburu Girls Foundation Benefit Concert, April 13, 7:30 p.m. at the Della Herman Theatre. Performers: Mint Julep, Simone Hug, Lydia Wunderlich, Marian Rose, Monica Kaplar Dance plus Karen Love – ambassador to the school. Tickets $20 available from Mountain Eagle Books and Mills Interior Stationery.

Smithers Library events. SKIN: The Game, Monday, March 25, 7 p.m. at the Library. You are invited to come together and participate in an interactive game to safely explore our concerns around racism. Free, open to the public and no registration is required. Supported by the Smithers Bridging committee, BC Courthouse Libraries, Wetzin’Kwa Community Forest Corporation, Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre and the Province of B.C. (Organizing Against Racism and Hate).

BV Concert Association and CICK, Smithers Community Radio Station are co-presenting an opportunity to meet the Raine Hamilton Trio, Friday, March 22, 2–2:30 p.m. in an intimate concert and conversation. There will also be an opportunity to tune in, 93.9 FM to the live broadcast of this session. Following this session will be a Song Writing Workshop starting at 2:45 to 4:15 p.m. with Raine Hamilton. All levels welcome, free (donations accepted).

Next they will perform, Saturday, March 23, 7:40 p.m. at the Della Herman Theatre. Tickets $25 adults, $20 seniors, $16 students, available at Mountain Eagle Books. Raine’s voice and lyrics are at the forefront of these powerful and relatable tunes, written both in English and French. Hear cello and double bass, Raine on violin or guitar, a moving string quartet feel with a cosmic reach.

Smithers Alternate Film society presents March 31, 6 p.m. at the Roi Theatre: Women at War (Iceland). An off-beat film that tackles urgent global issues with humour and a satisfying sense of justice.

2019 Official Notice of AGM for The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce, Thursday, March 21, 12 p.m., Pioneer Activity Centre. Interested in sitting on the board, contact Heather at heather@smitherschamber.com or 205-847-5072. Nominations will also be taken from the floor. Please confirm your attendance. $20 for members, $30 for potential new members. Also the Chamber is sharing information on workshops, open to both men and women, offered by major provincial entities with tips and resources to help you put together a strong team. Contact the Chamber 250-847- 5072. A two-part Mentor Advisory Forum series on hiring, connect from anywhere in B.C., ‘From Solopreneur to Boss: Creating Your Processes,’ March 20.

Closing with: “Beautiful young people are accidents of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art.” –Eleanor Roosevelt.

And one more: cap-a-pie, from head to foot.

Lorraine can be reached at gradoir@citywest.ca.

