Lorraine Doiron

Masquerade Gala, at your behest

Also in Lorraine’s column: bone-shaking music, library beach party and a lot to do in Hazelton.

So I have reached Keremous and well on my way to Osoyoos. It will take me a bit longer as it is 63,360 steps.

A change in the event at the Round Lake Hall Feb. 2. The Caretakers had to cancel due to health issues and Backroads Home will fill that spot. Otherwise everything else is the same. Contact Judy if questions: 250-846-5296.

Something fun: celebrate your love of the arts at the Bulkley Valley Community Arts Council’s Masquerade Gala Fundraiser (bvartscouncil.com). Wear a mask, get dressed up to enjoy short, artistic performances in the spotlight. Music, theatre, burlesque and more. There will be appetizers, drinks, DJ music and dancing. All proceeds from the event go toward their community grant and bursary programs for arts and culture. Takes place at Glenwood Hall (Driftwood) Saturday, Feb. 16, 7-11:30 p.m. Tickets $20 (no minors) available at Mountain Eagle Books and Mills Office Productivity & Books. A safe, free ride home available from the Band Boosters shuttle.

CICK and the BV Concert Association presents BISON: “thunderous, bone-shaking and most of all, heavy, really heavy” reports one newspaper. Opening local band will be deathanol-dark wave. At the Legion, two shows over two days: Friday, Feb. 22, adults only (19+ and must bring photo ID), doors open 8 p.m., 9 p.m. showtime, tickets $15 (CICK, Legion Members and BVCA, pass holders $10). Saturday, Feb. 23, all ages, 1:30 p.m. doors open, 2 p.m. showtime, tickets $5, food available for purchase. All tickets at Mountain Eagle Books and Hetherington & Hooper.

At the Library: Surf’s Up Beach Party, Feb. 15 (NID), 10-11:30 a.m. Tons of beach-themed games! Free, drop-in, open to all school-age children! The Library thanks SD54 for sponsoring this event and the Library Volunteens for helping to make this happen.

At the Meeting Centre, 3226 Bowser Street New Hazelton, Jan. 27 will be an introductory class on upcoming events in Hazelton. I know that has passed but Laurie Gallent advised me that missing this first class you are still welcome to join in the other ones, she will do a short recap at the beginning of the remaining classes. Starting Sunday, Feb. 17, 12:30–4 p.m. Felting with Natural Fibres with Nika Knorr at 3 Rivers Common House, Two Mile/Hazelton. Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Watercolour Genealogies with Carly Nabess at Meeting Centre. Sunday, April 28, 12:30–4 p.m. Print Making, Cardboard collagraph to celebrate Earth Day with Perry Rath at Meeting Centre. Sunday, May 12, 12:30–4:30 p.m. Acrylic painting with Gitxsan designs, Michelle Stoney at Meeting Centre. Sunday, June 9, 2:30–4:30 p.m. Opening Day of Art Exhibit at Zelda’s Café in New Hazelton. Creations from each class will be on a rotating basis for two weeks. Learn the process of putting together an exhibit. Phone or email for more information, to register: Lauire 778-210-6274.

111 years of The Interior News is now available on Newspapers.com. The Library and the Museum has free access. This has been a long time coming; you are invited to drop in for a look back on Smithers and Area history!

Closing with: behest: an authoritative order. An urgent prompting.

