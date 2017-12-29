Making a New Year’s resolution of hope

Brenda gives the resolution concept a good hard look.

Brenda Mallory

We’re almost there! Aren’t we?

I mean the new year. I am not sure what great celebration will make you just happy as can be for the new year. Many of us at a certain age are just tickled pink we made it over the hump. What now? How about a resolution or two to make things right?

I am not sure what resolutions I could make. I could certainly have a long list of things that are really flaws I could resolve to fix in the coming year. Here is what I say to that “@@##$&&!”

I mean it in the nicest way.

I do not want to start the new year with a list of my negatives trying to fool myself into thinking I will sort through all those issues, then forge ahead to the new year.

Then I gave the resolution concept a good hard look. I changed my thinking when I was handed a little card from the Salvation Army Kettle person. The card said “Giving Hope Today.” That’s it! I decided right then and there that I would hope for things in the new year.

I would like to hope for no more racism, or hatred of others. No more abuse of people and animals. So you ask, what can one person do about all the ills in society? Probably not much but I do hope I can stick to my guns and speak up when I perceive a wrong.

Here’s a little something to consider:

Bring no tear to an eye

When this New Year in time shall end.

Let it be said I have been a friend,

Have lived and loved and laboured here

and made of it a Happy Year!

I say this when I know in a few days I will have to put to rest an old rescue dog. Little Tuffy at 15 years old is ready to call it a day. What a splendid companion he has been! My New Year’s resolution will have to include a space for another old critter in need. For little Tuffy here is a doggy New Year resolution:

“I will not chase the stick until I see it leave his hand.”

The best to all of you.

I so very much appreciate your many years of reading my words. You have become my friends. Your suggestions and comments have been of great value. Mind your way.

Call 250-846-5095 or email to mallory@bulkley.net.

