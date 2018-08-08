Lorraine Doiron

Lots of ways to skirl coming up

Lorraine lays out a musical itinery for this weekend and the next.

So I am still walking but slowed down a lot with the recent heat wave. Still have 86,045 steps to go before I reach Vancouver. I just know once I reach Halifax, VICTORY WILL BE MINE! I would do that “happy dance” and put my feet in that ocean!

The Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival, Aug. 15-18 is fast approaching. At the Library Thursday, August 16 10:30-11:15 is Music & Songs for Children, recommended for ages three to eight. Music teachers and parents are also invited who might be interested in coming to learn new ideas

The Smithers Art Gallery will be holding their AGM Thursday, Aug. 16, 12-12:30 p.m. Lunchtime appetizers and tea/coffee will be offered and they will be happy to talk to you about the opportunity to be part of the gallery. Memberships can be taken out or renewed; $25 and you receive a list of member benefits and discounts. Questions: 250-847-3898.

The Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society guitar camps begin: Youth Camp Tuesday, Aug. 7-11 and Adult Camp Saturday, Aug. 11-16. Camps are held at Camp Caledonia on Tyhee Lake. Registration covers all meals during camp, accommodation and instruction. There will be local and out of town instructors for both camps. A wide variety of styles are provided, plus the adult camp will have a ukulele class! Skills are taught for beginners to advanced. Contact karendiemert@gmail.com to register and for more information. On Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Smithers Farmers Market, Adult Guitar Camp will be on stage between 9-10:30 a.m. Come out to listen or even better, bring your guitar and join in!

The Smithers Public Library will be hosting the Teddy Bear Sleepover Monday, Aug. 13 6-7 p.m. Bring your teddy or other stuffie friend and your favourite blankie for story time, a cookie and a goodnight hug. Your stuffie will stay at the library for a sleepover and you can comeback Tuesday at 10 a.m. to see how much fun they had overnight. Space is limited; please register at the Library by Wednesday, Aug. 8. Once registered please let the library know if you will not be able to attend as there is usually a waitlist for children wanting to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Contact the Library at 250-847-3043 for more information.

Held inside the CICK Train Car, a workshop with visiting artist Rebelinx, a gifted indie artist (rebelinx.com and on Facebook) Thursday, Aug. 9, 4-6 p.m. for ages 13 and up. Aug. 10, 5-10:45 p.m. a free concert: CICK Deck Fest, held outside the Train Car. Bring your chair, listen to Indigenous artists and various local performers. More information: Megan Brady at 250-847-8769, cickmeghan@gmail.com.

Closing with, in keeping with all the music events: Skirl: of a bagpipe. To emit the high shrill tone of the chanter, also to give forth music.

Contact Lorraine at gradoir@citywest.ca.

