Better at Home is a program pairing seniors with available garden space, with those who would like to share some gardening area. (Dan Ferguson photo)

Looking to share a garden? Better at Home has a program for you

Sharing the harvest, and feeling a part of the community are benefits

There are people in Smithers who have gardens at their homes, but no longer have the energy to care for them. Others have decided to downsize their gardens. And there are people who might be interested in sharing their gardens with other residents.

Better at Home (BAH) is a program that can connect seniors living in their own homes who have a garden with other members of the community eager to find a plot for gardening.

Several BAH participants have already offered to share their garden, or a portion of it, with another member of the community.

“Our intention is to minimize the distance between gardens and gardeners by matching candidates who live as close as possible to each other,” BAH program director Francois Depey said.

“More important, we need to match participants with similar visions of a shared garden concept.”

The first step is a short questionnaire to fill out to gather a bit of information regarding the type of relationship you would be interested in developing with a senior owning a garden, and your involvement with the garden.

The next step is to introduce garden owner and gardener and to sign a customized agreement. It will have to be done before the end of March in order for the collaboration to start during the gardening season.

BAH will support the first groups by providing a double barrel composter to be installed at the BAH participant’s property.

Potential participants with questions regarding Shared Gardens or wishing to fill out the questionnaire to join the program can contact BetterAtHome@scss.ca or phone: 250-847-9515 ext: 2008.


