Local photog offers family porch photos by donation

Thomas Camus is raising money for the Bulkley Valley Hospital Foundation

While Thomas Camus cannot temporarily ply his trade, he is still putting his talent and skills to good use.

In April, the Smithers photographer started a fundraiser offering “porch photos” to families affected by self-isolation protocols.

People who would like a professional portrait can schedule a shoot and Camus will come out to their homes and take a few shots from a safe distance for a donation.

Initially he raised $400 for the Bulkley Lodge and later more than $500 for the Bulkley Valley Hospital Foundation (BVHF).

This month, he’s ramping up.

“I’m going to push hard for May,” he said. “I’m hoping to raise at least $2,000 in May.”

Laurel Menzel, BVHF chair, said the fundraiser is much appreciated.

“With that donation, the BV Health Foundation will support the purchase of cart mounted televisions at BVDH,” she said. “Currently, there are some rooms that do not have televisions and that, paired with visitor restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, is leaving some patients vulnerable to feeling rather isolated.”

Camus said he is offering an incentive of a $400 studio photo session to get people to sign up. He will choose one winner per month. “The contest is to wear your best outfit,” he said. “Some people are wearing some cowboy stuff… I got some fun pictures, for sure.”

The winner for April was the O’Neil family, who chose a western theme for their portrait.

Menzel said community support for the foundation has been especially important during the pandemic.

“We really value the community and people like Thomas coming forward and showing that support for our front liners and for our community as a whole,” she said.

“We really think it’s a creative and fun idea Thomas has come up with.”

