(Left to right) Emma Lindsay, Bryar Lindsay and Graydi Lindsay (Emma’s two cousins). (Submitted photo)

Local family raises funds for Make-A-Wish foundation

This will be Lindsay’s second year fundraising for Make-A-Wish foundation.

Jackie Lindsay and her four-year-old daughter Emma will be selling lemonade to raise money for Make-A-Wish British Columbia and Yukon at the farmers market this Saturday.

Lindsay started helping the charity out after deciding to make a lemonade stand out of a big cardboard box she found moving her grandfather’s things last year.

“We just thought it was a really good opportunity to teach our kids about owning a business and giving back to the community in a fun way that the kids can participate in and that’s easy for them,” Lindsay said.

The lemonade stand has been recognized as an official fundraiser by Make-A-Wish.

Anyone who donates $20 or more will receive a tax receipt.

A portion of the sales from Linday’s sewing business, Sew Bright Creations, which will also have a stand at the farmer’s market will go towards Make-A-Wish.

The lemonade stand will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Anyone that wishes to donate but cannot attend the farmer’s market can do so by emailing sewbrightcreations@gmail.com.

