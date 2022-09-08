Local children’s author pens another book

Cover of new book by local author Trever Morris about his daughter Penelope. (Contributed photo)

A local financial officer by day and children’s book author by night has struck again.

Trever Morris, author of The Boy who Wandered Off, wrote another book called Penelope.

The first was written for his son and the new one for his daughter.

“I had a plan for making a book for all three of my kids, so now I just need to make one for my youngest,” Morris said.

The latest one is about a little girl who just turned three and is thinking back on her short life.

“It is a rhyming children’s book, it has colourful pictures,” he said. “It is a satirical book, because she is like what have i done with my life, i need to change the world and make some plans but before she can do anything she takes a nap.”

Morris recently read it in front of Penelope’s class with her beside him and he said she loved that.

Morris has another book in the works plus he still needs to write a book for his youngest daughter.

“I’ve always enjoyed writing and I’ve always wanted to write a book and publish but I never had the time to do it,” he added, “I came up with the idea to write children’s books because I’ve also enjoyed writing poems that rhyme so i thought of this because it takes less time than writing a novel.”

Penelope is available locally at Mills Stationary, Out of Hand and Heartstrings and can be purchased online at Amazon.

The book was illustrated by another Smithereen, Araceli O’Coffey.