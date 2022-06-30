Literacy kits available at the Smithers Public Library

Boxes of curated books on specific topics to help parents teach their children new things

There is something new at the Smithers Library.

Literacy Kits are now available for anyone with a library card to take out.

There are 17 kits, which are collections of curated books about a topic along with small objects, such as puppets, put into my one box.

“We aren’t thinking that every book in every kit is a good fit for every child but we are trying to collect a variety of materials in one convenient package so that parents who are looking for resources on a specific topic can pick and choose from this kit.

We are hoping they will find something for their exact needs,” said library director Wendy Wright.

The idea came to her after visiting another library years ago. These kits in Smithers have been in the works for about a year now.

The kits were made available because of some recent grants and funding from local sources.

There is a box full of books for children on death and grieving that was made possible wiht money from Bulkley Valley Hospice Society

There is also a box called Roots of Empathy & Kindness that was put together from donations from community members in memory of former Smithers Public Library staff member Jeannie Elsner.

A provincial Multiculturalism Grant also allowed for several kits to be made that explore different cultures and parts of the world including Witsuwit’en Culture and Gitxsan Culture, Haida Culture, Northwest Coast Indigenous Culture, Inuit Culture, Indigenous & Metis Culture, Residential Schools, South Asian & Middle Eastern Culture, East Asian Culture, African Culture, Refugees & Immigration, Diversity & Racism Around the World, Babies Everywhere!; and Religions & Celebrations.

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation also helped with other literacy kits including Getting Along (Friendship/Bullying/Emotions/Manners), Poverty & Homelessness, Special Needs/Persons with Disabilities, Families and Pride.

Wright would like everyone to know that these kits are available for anyone to take out.

While they are perfect for a daycare or a classroom, she said it would also be a good way to explore and learn something new this summer for kids at home.

