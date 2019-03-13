Life at the Smithers library

I am still walking to Osoyoos. It will take me awhile but I will keep you updated.

Events at the Smithers Library: Pyjama Day, Wednesday, March 20, all day; Join Book Lovers Night Out on Wednesday, March 13, 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, 7 p.m.; SKIN: The Game — an interactive game to safely explore our concerns around racism. This event is free, open to the public, no registration required, supported by the Smithers Bridging Committee, BC Courthouse Libraries, Wetzin’Kwa Community Forest Corporation, Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre, and the Province of B.C. (Organizing Against Racism and Hate); Friday, April 5, 7 p.m. Poetry & Song: Coffeehouse and Open Mic featuring Patrick Williston, Jennifer Wickham, Peter Haines, Nicolette Davis and Dorothy Giesbrecht. Community members are invited to share a poem or song.

Event is free and open to the public. Coffee/tea and refreshments provided. Sponsored by Wetzin’Kwa Community Forest Corporation; Science Extravaganza for Kids, Friday, April 5, 10–11:30 a.m. Local scientists lead hands-on science activities and experiments in electricity, biology and geology. Suitable for all ages, no registration required. Supported by SCWIST, the Exploration Place and School District 54. More information on all programs: 250-847-3043 or contact@smitherslibrary.ca.

The last Brown Bag Lunch Health Talk for this season, Thursday, March 14, noon at the Healthy Living Centre. Jean Christian will speak about “Health Benefits of Meditating.” Learn about its effects on your daily state of well-being, its use in developing awareness and inner peace. Bring your lunch, more information 250-877-4424.

Smithers Art Gallery presents “WILD” by Kaaren Soby and Susan ClaySmith. This is a celebration of nature in all its beauty through paint and pottery. The hope with this exhibit is to bring awareness to the threats wild places are under in losses to their habitat due to changing climates and urbanization. Exhibition at the Art Gallery until April 6, Gallery hours: Tuesday t0 Friday 12-5 p.m. and Saturday 12-4 p.m.

Food Sense: Healthy Cooking on a Budget. A six-week program, see how much fun healthy cooking can be. A hands-on program, learn to cook simple, tasty, low-cost meals, learn to understand food nutrition labels. At the end of each three-hour class, sit down and share the fresh home-cooked meal you made together, even take home any leftovers.

At the end of the program you will receive your own recipe book containing the meals you made plus coupons worth $21 each week that can be used at the Farmers’ Market. Free child care provided. Starts Tuesday, April 2, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., at the Evangelical Free Church, next to the Hilltop Pub. Register by March 26, Caroline Bastable, Smithers Community Services, caroline.bastable@scsa.ca or 250-847-9515 ext 2003.

The Library will hold a Spring Book Sale April 12 and 13 at the Legion. Donations of books are most welcome, drop them off at the Library or call 250-847-3043 for a book pickup.

