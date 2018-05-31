Lorraine Doiron

Library breathing off some fresh cultural air

Lorraine on the life insurance policy of trees and the cultural insurance from the Smithers library.

According to Paolo Lugari, “for life to continue on Earth we need to plant trees — many trees!”

It appears we need to cover 50 per cent of the planet as a life insurance policy. A 2015 Yale study estimated forests cover about 31 per cent of the world’s land surface but we continue to lose 0.5 per cent of the total forests’ cover. Mr. Lugari sees trees as the ultimate benefactors of humankind.

I love trees and think that our highway through town is beautiful. Have you ever noticed the trees lining the road? I have recognized my inner gardener and even though I am in an apartment and cannot plant a tree, I have now planted potatoes, lettuce, swiss chard, carrots and a great assortment of herbs all in containers. My potatoes have poked their greenery out of the soil and some of the herbs and lettuce are showing green as well. It is such a pleasure to see this growth. A person I know says her daughter is tree-planting this year and has reported back that it is hard work but she loves it.

At the Library Saturday, June 2, 10:45–11:30 a.m.: A Prideful Children’s Story Time. This themed storytime session is to celebrate Pride Week in Smithers. Stories, songs and a craft will feature LGBTQ+ characters or themes. This event is sponsored by the Smithers Community Services Association (SCSA).

Friday, June 8, 6:30–8 p.m.: Off the Page! Open Mic & Chapbooks for Teens and Tweens. The talented Bulkley Valley Youth Writers celebrate a season of workshops and writing with readings from their work. This will be an entertaining evening including cake and other refreshments. Everyone is welcome to stay after to create their own chapbook. This event is free and open to the public.

Monday, June 11, 5:30–7:30 p.m.: a Storytelling Workshop with Mel Basil. Mel is a traditional storyteller from the Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan nations. His workshop will teach storytelling skills that enable people from all backgrounds to share their culture through stories. He will also provide practical tips about speaking to a group. This event is free but registration is required (please sign up at the Library). A light meal of sandwiches and beverages will be served.

And to round up June with a bang, the 3rd Annual Campfire Cookout and Sing-along will be Friday, June 22, 5–7 p.m. at Riverside Park; more information to come as it gets closer to the date! One more event for June 23, 1:30–3:00: AFFNO will visit the Smithers Library patio with their mobile library of French books. The Library will provide tea/coffee/cookies. Check out affno-cb.ca for information on this group plus times and places they will be visiting in our entire area!

For more information on any of the events or programs 250-847-3043 or contact@smitherslibrary.ca.

Closing with: “It’s not how old you are, it’s how you are old.” –French author Jules Renard (1864-1910)

