Last chance to return to Telkwa bakery and café

Brenda’s place of socializing in Telkwa is down to the post office with her café closing down.

I don’t have one of the social life things people talk about. Mind you I do have my own version of places I like to go for a social encounter.

One place I like is the post office in Telkwa. I don’t lurk about for a long time. I bend my ample self to the lower tier of mail boxes. After I retrieve my mail I make sure I am standing tall. I then have a great conversation with a person that works there. I have to tell you one thing I notice is how many packages are being sent back or coming in.

This is not happening because it is a special time in the year. It is like that all the time. I figured it out. People buy stuff online or however it is done. The product they bought doesn’t fit, smell right or they just don’t want it. So return it!

I have to tell you I have never ordered anything online nor have I ever returned something no matter how it got to me.

I notice some commercials on TV insist you buy a product. If it doesn’t do what they say it will do — return it! One product was some pain medication. If it doesn’t work they will refund your money. Now tell me how do they know you are not pulling a fast one. You took the pills, still have pain, now you want your money back. Really?

Buy a good pillow for your bed. If you don’t get a good sleep the pillow man will refund your money. I guess you have to give the pillow back.

Another good one was for a probiotic item. These capsules would ease your digestive issues. But no luck with that they would refund your money. Now tell me how do they know if it worked or not? You can’t tell me that someone hasn’t figured out how to play the system. Buy a product, use it then get your money back.

Outlets like L L Bean will take back clothing you have bought no matter how long you used the pants or boots. What do they do with the returned stuff? Sell it I suppose to the next person who might return it again. I have some L L Bean shirts I bought at our New to You. Maybe I should send those and see what happens. Certainly not gently used. Just plain old used.

Now that we don’t have a catalogue or two coming to our mailboxes I will not have much I need to buy or return for that matter. A far better thing to do is check out our local stores. Then if you must — return it!

Before I leave you today I have to tell about my other social event. What is it? It is going for coffee with friends at the bakery and cafe that is right by the Midway where I buy gas and do my laundry. This unique place will close soon so if you have not checked it out, now is the time. A good lunch or breakfast, fancy coffee and a great hunk of cake. They are open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

I enjoy my outing there Tuesday and Friday morning. Maybe see you there before you return home. I am pleased I have the owners of the cafe as friends and have made other friends during the life of this special place.

So much for my social life. I will feed the three-legged deer now, walk the dogs and call it a day.

