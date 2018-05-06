Is it a liquid? Is it a solid? Jump right in and find out. Contributed photo

Knowledge STEMs from Girl Guides

Local Girl Guides had an opportunity to attend a STEM (Science, tech, engineering and math) Camp.

Recently, local Girl Guides had an opportunity to attend a STEM Camp which was held in New Hazelton.

The event was for Guides aged five to 17 and had about 44 local guides in attendance at the event held at New Hazelton Elementary School.

STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

It was a weekend jam-packed with fun, learning and adventure. A highlight was a kids’ swimming pool filled with a mix of cornstarch and water to allow girls to check the experiment whether something was a solid or a liquid. This experiment was put together by an 18-year-old member who was the person in charge of organizing most of the activities.

All participants worked towards earning a special crest.

There were about 20 tables of experiments and observations available which included real microscopes, bubble monsters, creating individual tic-tac-toe boards, and working with circuits.

Ozobots on loan from the New Hazelton Library were available for learning about programming. These are little toy robots which bring together the physical and digital worlds and help teach kids about programming. They can identify lines, colors, and codes on digital surfaces such as an iPad, and physical surfaces such as paper.

There were also a few experiments such as exploding bags which caused entertaining reactions from members of all ages as they observed the reaction of baking soda and vinegar as the closed ziplock bag was puffing up and getting ready to explode.

Science lady Lynn Walcott came out with her large display cases of insects for the Guides to inspect. There were virtual reality goggles to try on and a drone as well.

The purpose of this camp was to give girls more experience with STEM activities and to bring the girls from the Hazelton and Smithers communities together.

 

The recent STEM camp gave local young Guides a chance to experience the fun of scientific experiments.

Much better than making mud pies! Making a squishy mess and getting it all over the place could not be any better. And that’s what is supposed to happen.

Waiting to see what might happen when different substances are mixed is a big part of scientific experimentation.

Previous story
No relish with any droppings

Just Posted

Houston pre-grad party violence case continues

One person sentenced, two others appearing in court.

UPDATED: Workers build detour around washed-out road

Residents build footbridge across gulch

Seven bears removed from Smithers trails

Apples and chicken feed in town direct causes of problem bears.

Complexities of Smithers homelessness brought to Province

Smithers to be included in provinical-wide report on housing issues after homeless count.

BC Transit introduces larger buses on Highway 16

Demand rising for public bus as Greyhound ends service

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

Blue Jays take on Seattle Tuesday night

B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Money will go towards First Link, which connects patients to services

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

A letter to my former self

Black Press Media reporter Dawn Gibson reflects on climbing into the boxing ring for the first time

Most Read

  • Knowledge STEMs from Girl Guides

    Local Girl Guides had an opportunity to attend a STEM (Science, tech, engineering and math) Camp.