The Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign is about $14,000 short of its goal. File photo

The Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign is about $14,000 short of its goal. File photo

Kettle campaign rings in less donations

Salvation Army now needs to find another source for funding or risks reducing services

This year’s Salvation Army kettle campaign brought in a lot less money than previous years prompting concern about the services they will be able to offer in 2021.

About $26,000 was raised over the holiday season compared to about $40,000 last year.

Community ministry director for The Salvation Army in the Bulkley Valley Adam Marshall said they are still thankful with what they did get.

“We are so thrilled with the support we did receive,” he said. “We were down in kettles but up in other areas, so all in all, we are going to be OK, we are going to do our part and find avenues of funding elsewhere for this coming year.

There were less locations this year, making it easier to manage them with health protocols and the ongoing pandemic caused a delay in the start of their giving season.

Marshall was projecting less donations this year than what was given in 2019.

“That was a different year, as you are aware,” he added. “We were able to be out six days a week with seven locations. This year we were down to two locations and were out less days. I think fewer people donated but those fewer people donated more. We feel blessed with their generosity and appreciative of their support.”

Most of the money raised from the kettles stays in the Bulkley Valley and is used for the food bank as well as other services such as programming for youth and life coaches.

Marshall said less money could mean less services in the future.

“Our concern now lies with the need of the community. Because of COVID, we are still seeing an increase in most of our services, that comes with more expenses on our end. Are we concerned? More so, concerned for our communities and wanting to make sure everyone is OK and not struggling but at the end of the day, it comes down to dollars and cents for how we can support and, unfortunately, we will most likely—unless we can find these grant fundings, we risk having to reduce service. But we are hopeful. We have a plan in place to bring us to the middle of next year.”

The local Salvation Army has seen a need for their services double and even in triple in some areas.

“It has been expensive on our end,” Marshall added. “But we are willing to do it and we understand why we need to do it.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s a girl!’; Smithers welcomes first baby of 2021

Just Posted

Clare's Corner
Clare’s Corner: Baking the day away

My grandmother was a fantastic baker, and it’s a hobby she’s passed down through generations

Slash and other open burning has been reduced in the area over the years. (Houston Today photo)
Province to focus on airshed emissions

Fine particulate matter in the air a primary concern

The Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign is about $14,000 short of its goal. File photo
Kettle campaign rings in less donations

Salvation Army now needs to find another source for funding or risks reducing services

Northern Health said their new portal can be used by Northern B.C. patients to access various health-based information and results, including COVID-19 test results. (K-J Millar/Black Press Media)
New digital portal available for Northern Health patients

Northern B.C. residents can use HealtheLife to access various health-based information

Respiratory Therapist Curtis Cheslock being immunized by Nurse Immunizer Jacque Wilkinson (MMH Med-Surg Unit Manager). NH photo
Terrace administers its first COVID-19 vaccines

Fern Enlow (95) and Chester Haizimsque (77) were the first two of 20 residents vaccinated at Terraceview Lodge with the Moderna vaccine

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

People gather on Jan. 10, 2020, at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg for a vigil organized by the University of Manitoba Iranian Students Association (UMISA) for the Winnipeg victims killed in a plane crash in Iran. Victims from left to right are: Forough Khadem, Bahareh Hajesfandiari (41) Anisa Sadeghi (10) and Mohammad Sadeghi, Amir Hossein Ghorbani (21), Farzaneh Naderi (38) and Noojan Sadr (11), Amirhossien Ghasemi (32), Farhad Niknam (44), and Mojgan Daneshmand, Pedram Mousavi, Daria Mousavi (14) and Dorina Mousavi (9). THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Out of this mess:’ A look at some of the lives lost in the downing of Flight PS752

There were at least 55 Canadians on board and more than 100 passengers had ties to Canada

DC National Guard stands outside a mostly quiet Capitol, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, as workers place security fencing in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo
In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump’s exit

Overnight Congress ultimately certified Joe Biden as U.S. president-elect

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain on Dec. 28, 2020. (Screenshot)
Friend or Foe: Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain

‘It was almost like an inspection. He went to check a couple bags’

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada

Most Read