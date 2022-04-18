Kamloops resident shares his story to bring more visibility to dementia

Jim Mitchell immigrated from England to Canada with his wife Margaret and their two children in 1974. Their journey began in Montreal, where they set off on an adventure to travel across Canada in a used station wagon with a borrowed tent trailer. They chose to settle in Kamloops and have lived there for the last 47 years.

Several years ago, the Mitchells noticed a gradual decline in Jim’s functioning but attributed the changes to aging. During a regular checkup, Jim sought medical advice for the forgetfulness and confusion he had been experiencing and was diagnosed with the early stages of dementia.

“It was good to put a name to what Jim was experiencing, and we could find next steps to proceed from there,” Margaret says.

Jim is among the people affected by dementia who are being honoured at the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s this May. This event is the largest fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and, this year, participants are encouraged to join the Walk on Sunday, May 29 to celebrate and remember the people in their lives who have been affected by dementia.

Event participants will walk in communities around B.C. on Sunday, May 29 to celebrate and remember people affected by dementia.

After he was diagnosed, Jim began attending the Alzheimer Society’s Minds in Motion® sessions at the John Todd Centre in Kamloops where he has been an active participant for the past four years. He was a valuable member of the test group when the program went online after the pandemic began.

Margaret and their adult daughter Tina attended the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s caregiver education workshops to better understand what Jim was experiencing. These workshops offered Margaret support as a primary caregiver.

“There is always help and support available,” Jim says. “There are dedicated staff with the Alzheimer Society of B.C. who are always willing to help and offer programs for the betterment of people living with dementia.”

Funds raised for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s help British Columbians at any stage in the dementia journey by supporting the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s programs and services. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, participants will be walking in communities around B.C., including in Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon. To learn more, register for an event near you or make a donation, visit walkforalzheimers.ca.

If you are affected by dementia, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. can help. Call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 or visit alzbc.org to learn more.

Health and wellness