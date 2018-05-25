Job opportunity

Rick Budhwa from Crossroads Cultural Resource Management teaches Muheim students about archaeology. (Cassidy Muir photo)

Photos from Muheim school’s Career Day.

Career Day at Muheim Memorial Elementary in Smithers gave students insights into future possibilities, from archaeology to policing and firefighting.

 

Sushi chef Avi Sternberg talks to Muheim students about his career. (Cassidy Muir photo)

Firefighter Andrew Schibli shows Muheim students a firetruck. (Cassidy Muir photo)

