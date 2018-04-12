Jersey Day for Humboldt

Jersey Day a show of solidarity across the country with those affected by Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

Smithers firefighters, police, and conservation officers wear their jerseys at Smithers Civic Centre in support of the survivors and victims of the Humboldt hockey team tragedy. (Contributed photo)

Smithers firefighters, police and conservation officers joined Canadians across the country who donned jerseys on Jersey Day in support of the victims and survivors of the recent Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash in Saskatchewan.

Schnai Day photo slideshows

