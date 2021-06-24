Jail and Bail skatepark event raises $36K

Jake Daly’s Facebook post encapsulates the fun and good humour everyone had during the fundraiser for the Smithers Skateboard Park Expansion called Jail and Bail, on June 18 and 19:
“So… this may or may not surprise you, but I’ve been arrested! I thought the Smithers Skatepark Jail and Bail event was a metaphor, but the situation has escalated. The Smithers RCMP have locked me up in the new jail which they have constructed beside the skatepark. To make matters worse, my cellmate is none other than Smithers’ most dangerous mayor, Gladys Atrill! This is not a joke. Very serious. I don’t know how long I can last in here!”
In the Wanted citizens” were arrested, put in a newly constructed “jail” by the skateboard park, and had to be “bailed out” (by donation). The Smithers detachment of the RCMP made the arrests and carted people to jail from their jobs, homes, and offices from ten until two in the afternoon both Friday and Saturday.
The goal was to raise $20,000 toward the skateboard park expansion in Smithers for this particular fundraiser. Ultimately, the Smithers Skate Park Society’s goal is to raise $900,000 for the complete expansion project and ongoing maintenance.
Organizers of the event said they far exceeded their goal of $20,000 for the two-day event, but final totals are still being tabulated.