Jail and Bail skatepark event raises $36K

Local Smithereen and Photographer Thomas Camus a “wanted criminal” in the Smithers Skatepark Extension project fundraiser on June 18 and 19. (Facebook photo)

Jake Daly’s Facebook post encapsulates the fun and good humour everyone had during the fundraiser for the Smithers Skateboard Park Expansion called Jail and Bail, on June 18 and 19:

“So… this may or may not surprise you, but I’ve been arrested! I thought the Smithers Skatepark Jail and Bail event was a metaphor, but the situation has escalated. The Smithers RCMP have locked me up in the new jail which they have constructed beside the skatepark. To make matters worse, my cellmate is none other than Smithers’ most dangerous mayor, Gladys Atrill! This is not a joke. Very serious. I don’t know how long I can last in here!”

In the Wanted citizens” were arrested, put in a newly constructed “jail” by the skateboard park, and had to be “bailed out” (by donation). The Smithers detachment of the RCMP made the arrests and carted people to jail from their jobs, homes, and offices from ten until two in the afternoon both Friday and Saturday.

The goal was to raise $20,000 toward the skateboard park expansion in Smithers for this particular fundraiser. Ultimately, the Smithers Skate Park Society’s goal is to raise $900,000 for the complete expansion project and ongoing maintenance.

Organizers of the event said they far exceeded their goal of $20,000 for the two-day event, but final totals are still being tabulated.

Keith Stecko, Smithers Fire Chief was a “wanted man” for the Smithers Skateboard Park Extension fundraiser Jail andBail on June 18 and 19. (Contributed photo)

Thomas Camus gets a free ride to “jail.” Jail and Bail Fundraiser at the Smithers Skateboard Park. (Facebook photo)

Jake Daly heads off to the clinker with a $500 bail (in donations) set for his release at the fundraiser for the Smithers Skateboard Park Expansion project. (Airlessphotography photo)

Bryan Henry from Glacier was arrested at Gloacier Toyota while at work, for being a “wanted criminal” for the Smithers Skatepark Jail and Bail fundraiser June 18 an 19. (Facebook photo)

Laura Stanton is a “wanted high risk criminal” at the Jail and Bail fundriaser for the Smithers Skateboard Park Extension project. (Contributed photo)

The kids at the skateboard park were “rounded up and jailed for “Mischief” at the Skateboard Park Fundraiser June 18 and 19. Airlessphotography photo)

Mayor Gladys Atrill is read her rights while being arrested for the fundraiser Jail and Bail for the Skateboard Park extension. (Facebook photo)

Smithers Skateboard Park Expansion Project. (Facebook photo)