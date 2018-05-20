Into the backroom of history and nature

BV Museum open house May 24 and 25 with an exclusive peek at what goes on behind the scenes.

I may have mentioned “forest bathing” (shinrin-yoku in Japanese) before but it is worth repeating.

Yesterday when I stepped outside the air was so fresh and smelled of growing, greening trees, plants, even grass. The sounds of a forest is like magic, I feel my shoulders relax, my mind seems to smile and there is no room for my “to do” list.

Being in nature restores our mood, gives us back our energy and vitality, refreshes and rejuvenates us. And it is free with just a short walk on the perimeter trail, or just standing outside looking up at the mountains. Just being in nature, connecting with it through our senses: sight, hearing, taste, smell and touch.

Unplug from the computer, the cell phone, step outside and just breathe. Never mind a destination, just savour the sounds, smells, sights of nature that is just now coming to life, let nature enter through your ears, eyes, nose, mouth, hands and feet. I love the sound of birds, the feel of a gentle breeze.

Find out more from Forest Bathing: How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness by Dr. Quing Li.

The BV Museum presents “Behind the Scenes,” an open house May 24 and 25, 12-7 p.m. with an exclusive peek at what goes on behind the scenes. Tour the backroom artifact storage area and learn about museum curation and digitization. More information check out: facebook.com/bulkleyvalleymuseum.

Looking into June, the Glenwood Women’s Institute will be hosting a garage sale June 9 at the Glenwood Hall. They are seeking donations of items for this sale. You can contact Fay Van Horn: 250-847-9539, or me: 250-847-4797 and gradoir@citywest.ca if you have stuff and we can arrange pickup, or call for date and time for drop-off. The more donations the better!

The Smithers Art Gallery is currently updating their art instructor registry. If you would like to be added to the registry email Shannon at info@smithersart.org. Include your specialty (as specific as possible) what age group you would be willing to teach, what ability levels (beginner, intermediate and/or advanced), your availability and have you taught before. Include your contact information.

Book Lovers Night Out happens the second Wednesdays of the month, 7 p.m. at the Aspen Riverhouse Lounge. Drop-ins are welcome. This is a Smithers Library-sponsored community book club consisting of a fun, low-cost night out built around a love of books, discussion and companionship. See what we are reading, how to get a copy of this month’s book, and check for any schedule changes at the library, 250-847-3043.

Closing with: slumguillion – a meat stew. Something my father used to say. Origin is a bit murky but is believed to derive from slum, an old word for slime, and gullion, an English term for mud. Where the word grew from is not that good but the stew always was darn good.