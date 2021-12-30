Interior News best photos of 2021

Students at ‘Ecole La Grande-ourse enjoy some unique sledding as part of the Smithers French school’s annual Carnaval celebration. (Thom Barker photo) Smithers Day of Reflection, Keenan Wesley shares his thoughts and his heart on July 1 in Bovill Square. (Grant Harris photo) From left, Lillian Kelly, Loraine Halfe, Dallas Edwards, and Hellen Slaney celebrate a birdie on the 36th hole of the Ladies Northern Open that gave them a five-stroke victory at Smithers Golf and Country Club on July 18. (Thom Barker photo) Nurse Sandra Stanley administers a Pfizer shot to Lennette Desjarlais, a pharmacy assistant at Shoppers Drug Mart in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo) Rod Taylor, left, recently nominated as the Christian Heritage Party candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley in the next federal election, marches up Main Street March 20, during a demonstration against COVID-19 health restrictions. (Deb Meissner photo)

There are many factors that go into a decision of what makes a compelling photo.

Some are simply technically great photos, such as our Aug. 12 picture of Elaine Edmison performing at the Float Fest music festival, which also conveys the pent-up emotion of getting back to some semblance of normalcy following more than a year devoid of such events.

Others capture amazing action, such as our Sept. 9 picture of a bull rider, which also has an element of newsworthiness due to the return of the rodeo

Others are simply significant for their newsworthiness, such as our April 8 picture of pharmacy assistant Lennette Desjarlais receiving her COVID-19 shot.

Really great photos usually combine a number of these elements and picking the best is a judgment call. Here we present the photos, in no particular order, that we felt were our most compelling. Entries were limited to pictures taken by Black Press staff.