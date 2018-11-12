I wonder if we can all do better and understand this world

Brenda was going to talk about tofu, which some hate, but a much worse kind of hate got her riled up

I have an idea my words this week will ramble slightly. Why? From week to week I think about a topic, research information I might like to convey to you then forge ahead. Not quite so this week.

I had decided to tell you all the healthy benefits of eating tofu. I can see your face as I type away. Tofu? Some will say for sure they hate the stuff. Me? I like it.

Here comes the rambling part. A couple days ago I was cleaning out the ashes from my stove when a journalist felt the need to bring me up to date on the horrific massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. This was a day for a couple funerals.

Such sadness with all the anti-Semitic rhetoric and acts of hatred. Why is this happening? Anti-Semitic hatred is up 57 per cent in the States. This had happened in the last two years. 57 per cent!

Let’s not get all full of ourselves as Canadians since the rise in hateful acts directed at Jews is up here too. I hate it and I don’t understand it.

I kept busy with the task at hand trying not to become too immersed in the sadness of the day. The last scoop of ashes went into the bucket and there on my little TV was some relief. I watched an interview with a Rabbi and a man of the Muslim faith. They had come together in the spirit of their faith showing us all that there can be common ground when hatred tries to overcome. Thank God!

For me I can only hope no matter how long I occupy this Earth that I never let hatred guide my days. So far so good. I don’t hate anyone or any religion. I don’t care about a person’s colour, could care less who someone loves. I do care when a person is unkind or bigoted or any other word that shows our shortcomings.

Sorry to ramble on and on. I do get a little uptight when hatred comes along. Maybe I should have stayed with the topic of tofu. You will find out it is loaded with protein and calcium, amino acids and other good things.

I guess we all hate something. I wonder if we can all do better and try to understand this world of ours. Time for me step back from this topic, add a log to the fire, pet the old dogs, groom the cat, remain calm.

Before I leave you today I must thank those who sent me notes about a previous column. I do appreciate your comments even if you don’t agree with me. I was even invited to attend a service at the Baptist Church. You never know!

Thanks for listen to my ramblings.