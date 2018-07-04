Lorraine Doiron

Human capital value of older workers

Lorraine on the value of experience, and a chance to experience volunteering at Tyhee triathlon.

This is no secret, our population is getting older.

This means that workforces are aging too. Employers seem to be doing little to prepare for the challenges or to adapt to employees’ needs. Many of these workers face a financial need to keep working past that magic “65” retirement age.

Others, like me, want to work, want to stay involved. Age discrimination is there, even though research over the past decade exposes the false nature of this practice. It is very wrong to say that older workers are less productive, less energetic and less able to learn or solve problems. Actually, one of the best talent pools a business can recruit from are the people they already have. Some employers have even been looking at phased retirement and promoting age-neutral language in the workplace. There is talk now about the human capital value of older workers. About time!

The Bulkley Valley Amateur Radio Society (BVARS) is asking for volunteer assistance with communications at the Tyhee Lake Triathlon, Sunday, July 8. No prior experience necessary, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. followed by a delicious barbecue lunch and door prizes. Volunteers included in both.

The need is for five to seven volunteers who will be located at various strategic points along the course, mostly acting to relay information to and from the staging area (Tyhee Park) and check stations. As a volunteer you would help to transport things at the beginning and end of the race or to pick up stranded racers.

Some of the upcoming events and work done by BVARS: they are in the process of installing the new FM/C4FM system fusion repeater units and doing maintenance at repeater sites. They will also be working on the WiFi link to Houston. A Labour Day weekend hamfest is being planned, check out bvars.org for more information.

At the Smithers Public Library: Fridays, July 13, 20 and 27, 1-2 p.m., Stories in the Park (Kinsmen Heritage/Kiddies Park) with Kwun and Alannah. Monday, July 16, 10–10:45 a.m., Summer Munchkin Storytime. Wednesday, July 25, 1–2:30 p.m., Science and Engineering of Technology, presenting hands-on science. Thursday, July 26, 9–10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., H.R. MacMillan Space Center: Ozobots, make your own paper, electrical circuits for ages five to 12.

If you remember, I moved into an apartment and became overwhelmed by STUFF. A small book of 100 pages: Message in the Mess and Reclaim Your Life by Kerri L. Richardson, a lifestyle designer and coach has been recommended to me. The book is to help understand why I collect stuff. One quote: “With all-or-nothing thinking, nothing always wins.” Believing you need to eliminate all the clutter at once usually means you will eliminate nothing. This is an e-book; I am learning how to download e-books, this will be the first one. I will let you know how that works out.

Closing with: “The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention.” –Oscar Wilde.

