Huge mum run

The center of town was the site of the start of the what was probably the biggest running event ever in Smithers. There were participants of all ages for the 5 and 10 km runs. Organizer Peter Krause was more than pleased with the turnout of over 250 participants for the Mother’s Day Run for Diabetes. Unofficially, over $2,500 was raised.
Tom Best photos