The center of town was the site of the start of the what was probably the biggest running event ever in Smithers. There were participants of all ages for the 5 and 10 km runs. Organizer Peter Krause was more than pleased with the turnout of over 250 participants for the Mother’s Day Run for Diabetes. Unofficially, over $2,500 was raised. Tom Best photos

Huge mum run

Photos from the huge Smithers Mothers’ Day Run for diabetes.

