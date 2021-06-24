The BVSD spent about $400,000 over the summer to replace fresh water pipes at the school board office in Smithers and at Twain Sullivan Elementary School in Houston.

The BVSD spent about $400,000 over the summer to replace fresh water pipes at the school board office in Smithers and at Twain Sullivan Elementary School in Houston.

Houston Secondary and Twain Sullivan Elementary Schools will welcome a new Vice-Principal on August 1, 2021.

New Vice Principal for Houston Secondary and Twain Sullivan Elementary Schools.

Houston Secondary School and Twain Sullivan Elementary School will have a new vice-principal starting August 1. The school district announced the change in a recent press release naming Scott Richmond as the incoming vice-principal.

Richmond has been a Houston community member and volunteer coach since 2006. He joined SD54 in 2013 as a non-certified teacher on call, and as a certified teacher in 2014.

“Most of Mr. Richmond’s teaching experience has been in Houston, and he is looking forward to a return to a school community that he enjoys working with,” the press release from the district stated.

“Mr. Richmond has been involved in numerous district initiatives including being part of the SD54 Tech EEd Team, that supported learning and co-teaching through the use of technology,”

“Mr. Richmond brings a wide range of experience as an exemplary educator and the School District looks forward to working with him, in his new position,” Mike McDiarmid, SD54 superintendent of schools for commented.

 

Scott Richmond. (SD54 photo)

