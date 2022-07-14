Several aviation enthusiasts from across B.C. attended the Fly-in event at the Houston airport. (Donald Dickson/Houston Flying Club)

Houston airport hosts several airplanes for fly-in event

Event organized by Houston Flying Club to promote airport

Several airplanes zoomed in to Houston airport (CAM5) over the weekend of June 25-26 to attend a fly-in event organized by the local flying club.

The family-centred aviation event was an attempt by organizers, Houston Flying Club (HFC), to promote CAM5 and saw 10 airplanes an two helicopters come in with over two dozen people.

Ken Stoelwinder, president HFC, said the event saw visitors and aircraft from many areas of B.C. including Terrace, Prince George, Chetwynd and as far away as Port Hardy.

“We have been planning something like this for a while,” Stoelwinder said, adding, they rushed in at the opportunity provided by good weather last weekend.

“It was pretty good response on such a short notice,” he said.

After a barbeque evening, several visitors camped over night under their aircraft and then headed back home after breakfast the next day.

The Houston Flying Club has been working to promote CAM5 as a valuable resource to the community of Houston and the surrounding areas, for both commercial and general aviation, said Stoelwinder.

“The main purpose is to draw attention to what a beautiful airport we have and to get the interest of other flying groups and to promote general aviation in the area,” Stoelwinder said.

Efforts have been underway since the past couple years to revive the airport and the club is looking forward to get the public interested in aviation activities.

CAM5 can be a viable resource for our community, he said, adding, “We have a good airport with a good runway.”

