House concerts are often a best kept secret – and we’d like to invite you. Living Room Live is filling local homes with guests to experience some of Canada’s best classical musicians. Aimed as a fun, social, cultural evening, old friends and new share some food and experience the emotional beauty and virtuosity of classical music from a few feet away.

Living Room Live, now in its second season, links communities into tour routes, scheduling a season of three classical house concert tours. With the season already underway, the second tour to northern BC this January brings pianist Alison Kilgannon, hailed as a “stylistically flawless, technically remarkable, and confident” performer (conductor Claude Lapalme). The final tour in April will feature Cree flutist Jessica McMann with pianist Beverley McIver.

In intimate venues such as living rooms, guests meet and talk with artists and listen to stories about the music during the show. This makes it the perfect place to hear both favourites and little-known works; in this case, Alison’s program ‘Who’s Got Rhythm’ will “keep you grooving to tunes from the 18th to the 20th centuries.” The program spans from the ragtime and jazz influences of America, to the cozy warmth of European salons, and the piquant colours of South America with works from Bach to Gershwin.

Hosts love to welcome new guests; since house concerts are in private homes, new guests connect directly with hosts for ticket price, address and to RSVP. Please visit www.livingroomlive.ca/bc-north and Living Room Live will share your RSVP with your local host. If you are interested in hosting your own concerts in future, please get in touch at info@livingroomlive.ca

The tour is coming to Smithers on Sun Feb 9 at 7:30 p.m. Sharon Carrington will be the host.

-Submitted article