Hosts love to welcome new guests; since house concerts are in private homes, new guests connect directly with hosts for ticket price, address and to RSVP. (Contributed photo)

House Concert

House concerts are often a best kept secret – and we’d like to invite you. Living Room Live is filling local homes with guests to experience some of Canada’s best classical musicians. Aimed as a fun, social, cultural evening, old friends and new share some food and experience the emotional beauty and virtuosity of classical music from a few feet away.

Living Room Live, now in its second season, links communities into tour routes, scheduling a season of three classical house concert tours. With the season already underway, the second tour to northern BC this January brings pianist Alison Kilgannon, hailed as a “stylistically flawless, technically remarkable, and confident” performer (conductor Claude Lapalme). The final tour in April will feature Cree flutist Jessica McMann with pianist Beverley McIver.

In intimate venues such as living rooms, guests meet and talk with artists and listen to stories about the music during the show. This makes it the perfect place to hear both favourites and little-known works; in this case, Alison’s program ‘Who’s Got Rhythm’ will “keep you grooving to tunes from the 18th to the 20th centuries.” The program spans from the ragtime and jazz influences of America, to the cozy warmth of European salons, and the piquant colours of South America with works from Bach to Gershwin.

Hosts love to welcome new guests; since house concerts are in private homes, new guests connect directly with hosts for ticket price, address and to RSVP. Please visit www.livingroomlive.ca/bc-north and Living Room Live will share your RSVP with your local host. If you are interested in hosting your own concerts in future, please get in touch at info@livingroomlive.ca

The tour is coming to Smithers on Sun Feb 9 at 7:30 p.m. Sharon Carrington will be the host.

-Submitted article

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Annual bird count includes rare sighting

Just Posted

Protesters block entrance to government building in support of Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline’s 670-kilometre path

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

Unist’ot’en requesting Environmental Assessment Office withhold CGL construction permits

The camp says CGL never mentioned healing centre in report to Environmental Assessment Office

Regional wood pellet shortage forces rationing

New suppliers being found

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Province asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ in screening for possible coronavirus cases

This comes after U.S. health officials confirmed a case of the virus in Washington State

University of Victoria tells stories of Holocaust survivors with graphic novels

International storytelling initiative launched first meetings this winter

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall breaks window, causing avalanche into B.C. newsroom office

It was a chaotic start to the week for the Kitimat Northern Sentinel

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

Most Read