PHOTOS from Pioneer Days in Old Hazelton.

The 45th annual Pioneer Day celebration drew hundreds to Old Hazelton on the sunny afternoon of Aug. 11.

A parade kicked off the festivities, after which people could partake in beach volleyball, bouncy castles, a display of classic cars, a watermelon eating contest, live music, and much more.

(Cassidy Muir photo)

(Cassidy Muir photo)