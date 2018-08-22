Lorraine Doiron

Help a Pakistani family stuck in limbo

Mountain View Assembly’s garage sale Saturday to help family of refugees.

Still counting my footsteps, and almost to Vancouver. Have been parking further from stores so I am forced to walk more to get what I need. This is going to be a long haul.

Speaking of: the Bulkley Backpackers host weekly Sunday snowshoeing/skiing/hiking outings. Check out bvbackpackers.ca for their schedule. They also ask that you always contact the coordinator in advance for specific outing information. A hike is planned to Harold Price Cabin, Saturday, Sept. 15 and they say to take note that the schedule is subject to change due to weather, fire activity, etc.

There is a continual smell of smoke here in the valley. Hard to breathe, especially when breathing is essential for life. Seems some of us may be wasting our breath by not breathing correctly. I read an article that says we mostly take shallow breaths, pulling air into the top of our lungs, but we do not fill them to capacity by pulling the air down into the lower regions. Belisa Vranich, psychologist and author of Breath: The Simple, revolutionary 14-Day Program to Improve your Mental and Physical Health feels that breathing is massively practical. Several points on good breathing: it creates a sense of calm; it curbs hypertension; it enhances memory; it boosts immune function; it alleviates depression. An inexpensive way to feel better!

A year ago, Mountain Assembly heard of a need of a Pakistani family that had to flee for their lives and have been living in limbo in Thailand. The congregation has committed to sponsoring this family to come to our community. To this end, they are hosting a yard sale at Mountain View Assembly on Saturday, Aug. 25, 8 a.m. to noon. They are gladly accepting donations, drop off will be at the church Friday, Aug. 24, 6-8 p.m. You can call Judy at 250-846-5296 if you have questions or need to have donated items picked up.

Just finished a tiny book that I found on my bookshelf: How do you Kill 11 Million People? Author Andy Andrews. The book was released in 2011. It is as though it was written for today’s events. From the back of the book: “What is more dangerous: politicians with ill intent, or the too-trusting population that allows such people to lead them?” and “What happens to a society in which truth is absent?” More about the author: andyandrews.com.

While searching for a book to give my great-grandson for his fifth birthday I came across a children’s book: Stone Soup by Marcia Brown. It is an old folk story in which hungry strangers convince the people of a town to each share a small amount of food in order to make a meal that everyone enjoys. A moral story about sharing.

Closing with a poem that inspires me as I will not give up: “Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light!” –Dylan Thomas, Welsh poet.

Previous story
A thousand words

Just Posted

Worker shortage bad for business

Local restauranteurs in Smithers have banded together to address a staffing issue in town.

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Police patrol for looters in evacuated areas south of Burns Lake

RCMP have brought in extra officers for the task

Fire chases Burns Lake crews out of their own camp

Crews are having to leave after a wildfire reportedly overtook their sleeping quarters

A thousand words

Project by art gallery and museum on centennial of the Fall Fair in Smithers could use public help.

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Playing as Team Canada, plucky Surrey squad will return home with fond memories of Williamsport trip

B.C. hiker survives fall from cliff

SAR helicopter team finds woman clinging to small ledge 300-feet down

Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

Money comes from financing agency created last year as an infrastructure bank for major projects

B.C. wildfire smoke hazard temporary, most don’t need masks

Provincial Health Officer says staying indoors best strategy

Sask. teacher shot in face won’t get more compensation

The substitute teacher from La Loche is not entitled to compensation payments for pain and suffering: ombudsman

Pipeline protesters rally outside Trudeau cabinet meeting on Vancouver Island

Protesters gather in Nanaimo to speak against prime minister and Trans Mountain pipeline

Study aims to help women with painful periods

A B.C. woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Most Read

  • Help a Pakistani family stuck in limbo

    Mountain View Assembly’s garage sale Saturday to help family of refugees.