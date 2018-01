Angelique Lalonde and Lynden Sherman are Bulkey Valley’s newest parents.

Louvel Sherman is the first baby born in the Bulkey Valley for 2018.

The baby boy was born via home delivery in Hazelton at 5:21 p.m. on Jan. 2. Sherman weighed eight pounds, 13 ounces at birth.

