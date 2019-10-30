Haunted Business Tour

The provincial Fall GoByBike Week has a spooky theme

Central Mountain Air is one stop on the haunted business bike tour. (Submitted photo)

The provincial Fall GoByBike Week is on a roll this week in Smithers with a spooky theme.

The haunted business tour kicked off last Monday and wraps up on Halloween. Nine local businesses have decorated their stores where bike riders can visit and collect stamps. A round trip airfare for two to Vancouver is up for grabs.

Central Mountain Air (CMA) and the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce organized the week and CMA customer care representative James MacKinlay said he’s always wanted to be involved in an event like this.

“When I was in Vancouver, the newspaper would publish the nicest decorated Christmas houses all over the Lower Mainland and my wife and I would go house to house to see what people did with the decorations,” he said.

“When I started with CMA, I thought about doing something like that with local businesses in Smithers. This encourages people to go from local business to local business, get some exercise, and hopefully attracting them to go back to those businesses.”

MacKinlay said so far it has been busy.

“We are seeing a fair amount, it is definately double digits every day. A lot of young families which is what we wanted to encourage people to get out with their families, do something family-oriented and get some fresh air and exercise,” he said.

Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Manager Sheena Miller said as of Friday more than 150 passports had gone out, with 30 returned and completed.

The nine celebration stations to visit on the Haunted Tour are Local Supply Co.; Bugwood Bean; Bulkley Valley Credit Union; Central Mountain Air (downtown office); Smithers District Chamber; Big Smiles Kids Store; Bulkley Valley Insurance; McBike & Sport and the Smithers Public Library.

 

