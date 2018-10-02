The Bulkley Valley Farmers’ Market couldn’t do it on their own. They thanked all those who helped them help fire victims. (Contributed photo)

The wildfires that devastated the communities on the Southside this summer have destroyed homes, farms, gardens, woodlots and ways of life. On Sunday, members of the Southside community were able to gather, share stories with neighbours and reflect on the events of the summer. There were tears, hugs and some laughter too as kids played and adults filled bags with locally grown goodness.

Thank you to Jannine and the Bulkley Valley Farmers Market for helping with the ‘Harvest for the Southside’ event. Several Southside farmers and gardeners also donated produce to the event and over a thousand pounds of local veggies, meat and agricultural products were distributed to Southside residents impacted by the wildfires this summer. Coffee and snacks were also provided and appreciated by all.

Local Bulkley Valley producers that participated in the event include Iris Gauthier, High Slopes Acres, Swallow Haven Farm, Healthy Hugs Organics, W Diamond Ranch, Seaton Mountain view Farm, Old Iron Farm, Happy Pig Organic Farm, Woodgrain Farm, Lauriston Farm and BV Market customers.

This small act of communities helping communities is what makes this region such a wonderful place to live in. The physical landscape of the Southside has been altered, but the spirit of the people will continue. Thank you to the good folks of the Bulkley Valley who lent us a hand this weekend!

–Submitted by Scott Zayac, executive director of Lakes District Family Enhancement Society.