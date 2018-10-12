Harvest feelings of goodwill and of giving thanks

Season of harvested food and maybe a harvest of the feelings of goodwill and of giving thanks.

Welcome to my world! I write this piece before Thanksgiving and you will read it after Thanksgiving. I have to tell you right up front that I do not celebrate this special day. I say that since I no longer have any connection to a church. That was not always the case. My family followed the teachings of the Anglican Church.

I remember the Sunday school lessons that were to shape my life. Probably not successful in the real sense. I also remember the lessons for my confirmation into the church. That’s where the Thanksgiving part comes in. I recall Rev. Harry Greenhalgh telling us about giving thanks to the Lord but he insisted the “giving” part of the word would honour the teachings more effectively. For some reason those lessons stuck with me.

Since I do not give thanks in the religious sense I am thankful every day for the life I have had and continue to have. I look at the beauty of the last few days of sunshine and fall colours and remind myself just how thankful I am. Here I am living on this little piece of paradise .

I realized that maybe I am not doing the giving part of the equation. So, what did I do? I gave away some winter wood to friends who needed it. I am sharing this place with a fine young man who will live in my small cabin. I will be thankful for any help he can give me.

I am thankful for the friends I have who give me maybe more than I deserve. A shed full of dry split wood, plumbing problems on the mend, a beautiful gate for the dog compound. This gate is painted a perky blue. Soup, new potatoes, treats for the cat — all things I appreciate. I don’t give thanks to a higher power but I certainly am thankful.

I just hope the day of thanks in your church will remind you of all the reasons we have to be thankful. I do know members of some of our local churches and beyond who are always at the ready to help someone or give back to the community.

On that note I hope you have enjoyed this season of harvested food and maybe a harvest of the feelings of goodwill and of giving thanks.

