Harvest feelings of goodwill and of giving thanks

Season of harvested food and maybe a harvest of the feelings of goodwill and of giving thanks.

Brenda Mallory

Welcome to my world! I write this piece before Thanksgiving and you will read it after Thanksgiving. I have to tell you right up front that I do not celebrate this special day. I say that since I no longer have any connection to a church. That was not always the case. My family followed the teachings of the Anglican Church.

I remember the Sunday school lessons that were to shape my life. Probably not successful in the real sense. I also remember the lessons for my confirmation into the church. That’s where the Thanksgiving part comes in. I recall Rev. Harry Greenhalgh telling us about giving thanks to the Lord but he insisted the “giving” part of the word would honour the teachings more effectively. For some reason those lessons stuck with me.

Since I do not give thanks in the religious sense I am thankful every day for the life I have had and continue to have. I look at the beauty of the last few days of sunshine and fall colours and remind myself just how thankful I am. Here I am living on this little piece of paradise .

I realized that maybe I am not doing the giving part of the equation. So, what did I do? I gave away some winter wood to friends who needed it. I am sharing this place with a fine young man who will live in my small cabin. I will be thankful for any help he can give me.

I am thankful for the friends I have who give me maybe more than I deserve. A shed full of dry split wood, plumbing problems on the mend, a beautiful gate for the dog compound. This gate is painted a perky blue. Soup, new potatoes, treats for the cat — all things I appreciate. I don’t give thanks to a higher power but I certainly am thankful.

I just hope the day of thanks in your church will remind you of all the reasons we have to be thankful. I do know members of some of our local churches and beyond who are always at the ready to help someone or give back to the community.

On that note I hope you have enjoyed this season of harvested food and maybe a harvest of the feelings of goodwill and of giving thanks.

You can call me at 250-846-5095 or email to mallory@bulkley.net.

Previous story
Remembering Lejac residential school
Next story
Take a bite of The World is an Apple in Hazelton

Just Posted

Remembering Lejac residential school

Lejac residential school survivor walks in honour of survivors and in memory of those who did not

Smithers to decide

Housing, cannabis, safety, taxes and the proposed new library/gallery building debated in Smithers.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say no to approved LNG pipeline

Rundown of support, opposition and what $40-billion LNG investment means for BC and Bulkley Valley.

Survivors of residential school in Port Alberni ‘call back their spirit’

Gitxsan group journeys to Port Alberni seeking renewal on Orange Shirt Day

Smithers guide attacked by grizzly bear

The incident was deemed a “defensive attack” by conservation officers.

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Pope accepts Washington cardinal’s resignation amid scandal

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in two major sexual abuse and cover-up scandals and lost the support of many in his flock.

Organizers expect full arenas for world juniors in Vancouver, Victoria

Ticket demand for the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria has “exceeded expectations.”

Stockholm city government deal threatens 2026 Olympics bid

Calgary’s bid faces a Nov. 13 referendum, and full government support is not guaranteed in Italy.

Federal and provincial government reports aim to protect B.C.’s salmon

B.C. government appointed the Wild Salmon Advisory Council earlier this year to provide insight and guidance

Heading abroad in the legal cannabis era could harsh your buzz

Canadians should be aware of the rules when travelling abroad once Ottawa allows recreational marijuana use at home

Florida: Too soon for homeowners to return to disaster zone

Beachfront homes were so obliterated that only slabs of concrete remain

Another Royal wedding: Princess Eugenie weds beau at Windsor Castle

The 28-year-old bride, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is ninth in line to the British throne

Most Read