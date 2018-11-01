Halloween fun

The weekends are busy around Smithers and last weekend was no exception as the Smithers new rink and Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Center both hosted special events with a Halloween theme.

And as usual both events were more than well attended by groups that enjoyed themselves.

At the new arena Sunday afternoon, a good crowd of youngsters and their parents gathered for a special skating session, Trick or Skate. It was difficult to tell which group was having the most enjoyment and there was certainly some very inventive forms of getting around the ice.

Over at the BV Pool and Recreation Centre, Saturday afternoon featured the Spooktacular event with close to 50 youngsters in costumes ready to try a variety of games and activities. The squeals of delight coming from the haunted house area as well as from the participants in various games were a good indicator of how the event turned out.

Future stars showed up to show their stuff. Tom Best photo