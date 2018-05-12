Walnut Park Elementary School students are getting their hands dirty. Together with Jennifer Hegan from Groundbreakers, they have made the garden boxes, planted the seeds and are now caring for the plants. (Chris Gareau photo) Walnut Park Elementary School students are getting their hands dirty. Together with Jennifer Hegan from Groundbreakers, they have made the garden boxes, planted the seeds and are now caring for the plants. (Chris Gareau photo)

Ground-breaking

Walnut Park students getting their hands dirty.

Walnut Park Elementary School students are getting their hands dirty.

Together with Jennifer Hegan from Groundbreakers, they have made the garden boxes, planted the seeds and are now caring for the plants.

We are Witset
Space Centre brings the Universe to Smithers

