Grab your walking tour shoes this Canada Day

Remember Lorne Grabher from Halifax who was denied a personalized licence plate: GRABHER? It was revoked in 2016 following an anonymous complaint that the plate was derogatory to women, that it supports sexual violence against women. Mr. Grabher has been trying to reinstate his personalized licence plate since it was revoked.

End result is that Mr. Grabher was awarded $750, but he won’t actually get a cheque. The money will simply offset court costs. The fight is not done yet as his trial will resume in early September where he will make constitutional arguments against the registrar’s regulations and its decision to revoke the plate. Life never fails to be entertaining.

Local historian Harry Kruisselbrink and Bulkley Valley Museum curator Kira Westby will lead a historical walking tour of downtown Smithers on Canada Day. Learn about interesting events from Smithers’ past and the history of our oldest building. The walk starts at 10 a.m. at the BV Museum/Central Park Building; a free event, donations in support of this and other Museum events are greatly appreciated. Wear comfortable walking shoes, have sunscreen, hats, water and even a raincoat (might rain). More info: 250-847-5322 or facebook.com/bulkleyvalleymuseum.

Mark your calendars: Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival presented by the Bulkley Valley Classical String Society will start Aug. 16–18. There will be 25 concerts over three days including music, workshops and film. The workshops will include Ballroom Dance Workshop with Sharon Carrington; a Conducting Workshop with Les Dala; Arranging Workshop with Roxi Dykstra; Teacher Training Workshop with Dr. Jelena Vradikovic, pianist; Improvisation Workshop by Roxi Dykstra and an Art Workshop for Kids with the BV Museum. For current information: festivalnorth.com, or coordinator Toby Moisey at 438-830-5430.

At the Smithers Art Gallery, June 19 – July 28, Suzo Hickey presents ‘End of the Road’ (paintings). Suzo Hickey is a painter and multidisciplinary artist living in Prince Rupert. Gallery hours: Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. -5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

At the Library this summer: Summer Reading Club – Roaming Readers: 6 – 8 years, Wednesday July 4 – Aug 8, 10am – 11am. Book Buddies: 3 – 5 years, Thursdays 10am – 11am. This year’s theme will be Motion Commotion. Weekly prize draws, this is a drop-in program and free. Tween Tuesdays: July 3 – Aug 7, 10 – 11am, Tween ages 9 and up, something different each week from slime, clay, archaeology. Summer Munchkin Time: Mondays July 9 – Aug 13, 10am – 10:45am. From infants to 3 years (with their parent or caregiver) Songs, stories, rhymes, movement. Stories in the Park: Fridays in July, 1 – 2pm. Kwun and Alannah bring their Story time Basket to Kinsman Heritage (Kiddies) Park at Manitoba St and Hwy 16. Join them for stories, rain will cancel event that day. Program age ranges are suggested. Children are welcome to join the group that best suits them. More info: 240-847-3043 or the Library’s event calendar at smithers.bc.libraries.coop/calender.

Closing with: Jabberwocky: meaningless speech or writing.