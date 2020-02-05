Participants in the Art Gallery’s Family Literacy Week event Jan. 28 got to make a mouse puppet and take home a free book. Submitted photo.

Gallery promotes literacy with preschool art event

Participants got to make a mouse puppet and take home a free book

Like green eggs and ham, books and art make a perfect pair.

On Jan. 28, to celebrate Family Literacy Week, Smithers Art Gallery and Smithers Community Services Association teamed up to offer parents and caregivers of preschoolers a free, drop-in event.

Using the Gallery’s studio/workshop space on Railway Avenue—the Creation Station—the two non-profit organizations hosted more than 40 little people and their accompanying adults.

Reading with preschoolers has been proven to have lasting benefits, and this event highlighted the positive impacts of literacy and gave preschoolers an opportunity to get messy and play with art.

Everyone who came got a free book to take home and made a mouse puppet.

The Smithers Art Gallery provides programming year-round for families, adults, and youth.

Community Learning Services at SCSA provides adult literacy programs and 1:1 tutoring year-round.

Submitted article

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs agree to sit down with Province at ‘Wiggus’ table

The Province issued a statement saying it welcomed the announcement as a positive sign

Pro-Wet’suwet’en youth group stages sit-in at Manitoba Liberal MP’s office

The group says it is committed to future sit-ins at offices of other MPs and banks which support CGL

Highway 16 reopened after temporarily closure following car accident at Raymond Road

The Interior News has asked the Ministry of Transportation if there were any injuries

Police say woman was detained, not arrested, following unapproved entry of police checkpoint

The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Report highlights need for more publicly funded assisted living units for B.C. seniors

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is calling on province to boost assisted living units in B.C.

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

Most Read