Gallery promotes literacy with preschool art event

Participants got to make a mouse puppet and take home a free book

Like green eggs and ham, books and art make a perfect pair.

On Jan. 28, to celebrate Family Literacy Week, Smithers Art Gallery and Smithers Community Services Association teamed up to offer parents and caregivers of preschoolers a free, drop-in event.

Using the Gallery’s studio/workshop space on Railway Avenue—the Creation Station—the two non-profit organizations hosted more than 40 little people and their accompanying adults.

Reading with preschoolers has been proven to have lasting benefits, and this event highlighted the positive impacts of literacy and gave preschoolers an opportunity to get messy and play with art.

Everyone who came got a free book to take home and made a mouse puppet.

The Smithers Art Gallery provides programming year-round for families, adults, and youth.

Community Learning Services at SCSA provides adult literacy programs and 1:1 tutoring year-round.

Submitted article