Gallery features 17-year-old Smithers student this month

As a young person whose autism went undiagnosed for years, Smithers’ Evelyn Stevenson is used to not being seen and heard.
But her art, some of which is on display at the Smithers Art Gallery this month, is changing that.
The exhibition, entitled Spectrum, features digital works created between late 2020 and mid-2021.
“Spectrum’s double meaning is that it’s about being on the autism spectrum and having your voice unheard, while also showing a spectrum of emotion through art,” the exhibition description explains.
Vancouver painter Dave Denson is also featured this month. He said his paintings are a representation of everyday life in urban and rural places. He is inspired by simple elements of community living and the small, day-to-day activities that define our existence. The exhibition runs from May 10 – June 11.
Opening night was on May 13 and saw a very good turnout.