“The Tears we Cried” by Evelyn Stevenson. Digital art on foam core, 36x34. (Deb Meissner photo)

Gallery features 17-year-old Smithers student this month

Art Gallery opens new show May 13, in Smithers Featuring Evelyn Stevens and Dave Denson.

As a young person whose autism went undiagnosed for years, Smithers’ Evelyn Stevenson is used to not being seen and heard.

But her art, some of which is on display at the Smithers Art Gallery this month, is changing that.

The exhibition, entitled Spectrum, features digital works created between late 2020 and mid-2021.

“Spectrum’s double meaning is that it’s about being on the autism spectrum and having your voice unheard, while also showing a spectrum of emotion through art,” the exhibition description explains.

Vancouver painter Dave Denson is also featured this month. He said his paintings are a representation of everyday life in urban and rural places. He is inspired by simple elements of community living and the small, day-to-day activities that define our existence. The exhibition runs from May 10 – June 11.

Opening night was on May 13 and saw a very good turnout.

Artist Exhibit

 

Smithers Art Gallery hosts the public during the artist opening for Dave Denson, and Evelyn Stevens, May 13. (Deb Meissner photo)

Evelyn Stevens uses bright, bold colours in her art. (Deb Meissner photo)

Vibrant colours and the use of light and reflections in Dave Densons’ oil paintings. (Deb Meissner photo)

Evelyn Stevens welcomes guests to her showing at the Smithers Art Gallery. (Deb Meissner photo)

The opening night of the new show at the Smithers Art Gallery was well attended. (Deb Meissner photo)

Dave Denson captures a rainy day in Vancouver, in his painting. (Deb Meissner photo)

Evelyn Stevens paintings during her opening night showing at the Smithers Art Gallery, May 13. (Deb Meissner photo)

