The Gitwangak team raised over $10,700 for pediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes.

Cops for Cancer in Gitwangak Sept. 19 during their ride from Prince George to Prince Rupert. Gak 4 Cops for Cancer raised $10,734.25 for the pediatric cancer charity. Contributed photo

The Gitwangak ‘Gak 4 Cops for Cancer’ fundraising team raised $10,734.25 to donate to the 2018 Tour de North Cops for Cancer Ride.

It was presented to the riders at a Gitxsan traditional feast held at the Gitwangak Community Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

The fundraising team started their fundraising efforts as soon as the 2016 Tour de North riders left Gitwangak in September 2016, and with a lot of hard work and dedication were able to raise $10,000. At the traditional feast Gwe’e’ya, they were able to raise an additional $732.25 towards the commendable cause of research for pediatric cancer and Camp Goodtimes.

The team thanked all those who made this day possible.

–Submitted article.