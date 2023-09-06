Fundraiser for skateboard park expansion raises $30K

Logan Flint of Moose FM is ‘detained’ during the Skateboard Park expansion fundraiser. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News) Members of the public were ‘locked up’ during a fundraiser. Those detained needed to raise money for the skateboard park expansion in order to get out. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News) Josh Wimbush is ‘arrested’ during a fundraiser for the skateboard park expansion project. Members of the public had to raise bail money in order to be released. (Grant Harris/The Interior News)

A fundraiser for the Smithers Skateboard Park Expansion saw many Smithers’ residents detained for a good cause.

The Smithers RCMP made the pretend arrests and carted people to a fake jail that was constructed at the skate park on Aug. 30.

Those incarcerated had to raise bail money that was donated to the project in order to be released. Forty-two people ended up in the makeshift slammer on Wednesday.

The Smithers Skateboard Society had a goal of raising $20,000 but ended up exceeding that, bringing in just over $30,000.

“Every time there’s an event like this, and you see individuals and business owners, and every single person in the community, just getting involved and dropping what they’re doing to help your group, it makes you proud to live in a town like this,” said society director Jake Daly.

All the proceeds from the event will help fund the completion of Phase 2 of the skatepark expansion project, which includes the landscaping, lighting and the bowl.

Phase 2 is expected to cost a little over half a million dollars to complete. Construction on the second and final phase is expected to start next summer.

Phase 1 was completed last summer at a cost of $807,000 and was double in size to the original one.

