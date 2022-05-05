Fundraiser for residents of Ukraine a success, as Smithers residents continue to support cause

Art, crafts, baked goods of all kinds were available at the Ukraine fundraiser April 30 in Smithers

A Smithers group raising funds to help people in the Ukraine, held an art, crafts and baked goods sale, Sat. April 29, at the Community College in Smithers.

“The money raised (approximately $2,500), is going towards helping children in Chernigiv who are sick and in need of medication and food,” said Tanya Tanner,” one of the organizers.

“We would like to say thank you to all the people and businesses who donated baked goods, gift certificates, and crafts and those who stopped by to support the cause.”

There is a Facebook page called ‘Smithers BC Helps Ukraine’ which has postings about how you can help Ukraine families who are moving to Smithers and information on other ways to help support Ukraine.

“As well, some beautiful crafts leftover from the fundraiser can be purchased on our Facebook group page that is called Art & Gift Basket Auction for Ukraine,” Tanner said.



The Community College in Smithers was busy April 30, with residents dropping in for the Arts & Crafts & Bake sale for Ukraine. (Deb Meissner photo)