Fundraiser for animal shelter on Saturday

Northwest Animal Shelter is holding a garage sale and looking for donations

The Northwest Animal Shelter is holding one of their biggest fundraisers of the year this Saturday.

The annual garage sale at Davidson Hall on the fall fair grounds will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and donations will be accepted at the hall Wednesday and Friday evening.

Shelter volunteer Sara Tomlinson said they typically raise a couple thousand dollars at the garage sale.

“We would love it if this year we could make $3,000 – $3,500,” she said. “It goes a long way to helping us out.”

The money will go toward their general operating costs.

“In our fiscal 2018 year end, we spent over $50,000 in just veterinary costs, which includes our spay/neuter program and just looking after the animals in our care,” Tomlinson added.

“We rely heavily on donations and fundraising. We also provide a service. We operate the pound service for the Town of Smithers. It’s a win-win situation. We take care for the pound dogs, and then once the by-law period for holding is over we basically re-home them if they aren’t claimed.”

NWAS also rescues at-risk dogs and cats; provide outreach to the community by visiting schools and providing education about animal welfare; and assess, exercise, train, and bathe rescued dogs. The non-profit organization is volunteer run with two part-time employees.

The Bulkley Valley Agriculture and Industrial Association and the Town of Smithers donated the hall rental for Saturday’s fundraiser.

Previous story
September is Community Foundations Month in B.C.

Just Posted

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

Sentencing of former Burns Lake mayor’s for sex assault postponed to Nov. 25

The B.C Supreme Court in Smithers set the new date this morning

‘There’s mushrooms I’ve never seen before’: Terrace mushroom hunter says 2019 season one for the books

Kara Weeber specifically hunts for pine mushrooms, known as an aprhodesiac in Japanese culture

Nun who travels all over the world comes to Smithers

Brigitte Kloosterman first met Sister Eva Maria while working with the Salvation Army in Nuremberg

Steelheads drop first game

Prince Rupert Rampage won 4-2 on Saturday

VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

B.C. flu vaccine delivery delayed, not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

Most Read