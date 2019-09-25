Fundraiser for animal shelter on Saturday

Northwest Animal Shelter is holding a garage sale and looking for donations

The Northwest Animal Shelter is holding one of their biggest fundraisers of the year this Saturday.

The annual garage sale at Davidson Hall on the fall fair grounds will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and donations will be accepted at the hall Wednesday and Friday evening.

Shelter volunteer Sara Tomlinson said they typically raise a couple thousand dollars at the garage sale.

“We would love it if this year we could make $3,000 – $3,500,” she said. “It goes a long way to helping us out.”

The money will go toward their general operating costs.

“In our fiscal 2018 year end, we spent over $50,000 in just veterinary costs, which includes our spay/neuter program and just looking after the animals in our care,” Tomlinson added.

“We rely heavily on donations and fundraising. We also provide a service. We operate the pound service for the Town of Smithers. It’s a win-win situation. We take care for the pound dogs, and then once the by-law period for holding is over we basically re-home them if they aren’t claimed.”

NWAS also rescues at-risk dogs and cats; provide outreach to the community by visiting schools and providing education about animal welfare; and assess, exercise, train, and bathe rescued dogs. The non-profit organization is volunteer run with two part-time employees.

The Bulkley Valley Agriculture and Industrial Association and the Town of Smithers donated the hall rental for Saturday’s fundraiser.