Fundraiser adapts to changing times

Smithers mom and daughter team up to raise money for Make a Wish

A lemonade stand to raise money for a charitable organization expanded this year to accommodate the ongoing health pandemic.

Jackie Lindsay and her daughter Emma started raising money for Make a Wish in 2017 and Thursday’s fundraiser marked their third time doing it.

“We started in Saskatchewan in 2017 because Make a Wish started “lemonade for wishes” fundraisers as a way to encourage kids to raise money for their organization through lemonade stands. We had so much fun doing it and I loved the idea of getting my daughter involved and teaching her the importance of giving so we have continued the tradition. We brought the event to Smithers in 2018 and were unable to do it last year, but wanted to make sure it happened this year.”

However this year the duo adapted the lemonade stand to offer cloth masks and hand sanitizer refill to be more fitting of our global state. The Smithers Brewing Co. donated the sanitizer and people could bring their containers to fill.

“We feel it is more important than ever to hold this fundraiser because organizations like Make a Wish depend on donations,” she added.

“We are happy to support Make a Wish because as a mom, I couldn’t imagine my child having a life-threatening illness. If there is even one small thing we can do —like this fundraiser to help bring a little bit of joy to these families, then we are happy to do it.”

They had a goal to raise $1,000 and ended up bringing in $1,083.